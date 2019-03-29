Nigeria’s Kaduna State holds 4th economic, investment summit

The Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) has unveiled plans to hold the Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADInvest 4.0) in April.The Executive Secretary of KADIPA, Umma Aboki, said the summit would hold from 3rd to 4th April 2019.

The annual event would showcase the rich investment opportunities which Kaduna State offers and that Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest business mogul would be the keynote speaker.

She noted that since the first edition in 2016, KADInvest has enabled Kaduna State to establish a reputation for ease of doing business and position itself as a welcoming home for investors in agriculture, tractor assembly, solar power and mass housing.

Aboki said the World Bank’s Doing Business Report 2018 ranked Kaduna State as number one for ease of doing Business, adding that it was achieved through policy and legislation that removed encumbrances to business and fast-tracked approval and licensing processes.

KADIPA boss said: “Kaduna State Government agencies committed to the Ease of Business Charter at KADInvest 2.0, and they have kept commitments for the benefit of our investors and the people of our state.

The groundbreaking Tax Codification and Consolidation Law passed in 2015 removed the danger of multiple taxation or harassment of businesses by different agencies.

“Rather, the law listed all taxes and levies payable in the state in one document and created the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) as the sole collector of Revenues.

The government also established the Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS) to build and run a digital land registry for the state, among other initiatives.

“Investors have taken notice. The Olam Poultry and Feedmill project is a shining example of the $500m investments that have been attracted to the state since 2015. GB Foods and Tomato Jos are actively developing their tomato projects.

“Mahindra is assembling tractors in our state while Blue Camel is showing the possibilities of solar energy and training our youths in the skills that sector requires. KADInvest is key to the government’s strategy of investments and jobs.

“Therefore, KADInvest 4.0 is about Expanding Investment Frontiers. We are eager to deepen and expand investments in our state. And we are excited to announce that Alhaji Aliko Dangote is the keynote speaker for KADInvest 4.0.

“Our development partners and investors are also assisting in empowering our people with skills and jobs. There is a thriving KADICT hub, assisted by Zenith Bank. Through KADSTEP, the government is funding the training of graduate entrepreneurs at the Kaduna Business School,” she said.

Many KADSTEP trainees are accessing funds jointly provided by the Kaduna State Government and the Bank of Industry. Our young people are acquiring technical skills from KADAT and COSDEC,” she said.