Nigeria’s Keystone Bank supports student’s programme with $4000

A Nigerian commercial bank, Keystone Bank has granted $4000 to a 12-year-old emerging Nigerian ICT whiz-kid, Oluwatomisin Jasmin Ogunnubi, to attend the Young Global Scholars summer programme organized for outstanding high school students in the US.Tomisin, a student of Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls in Lagos, was recently accepted by Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, US for the programme.

The young girl, who not only developed an app for tracking kids but has won numerous awards in Canada, US and UK. She was in Oxford in 2017.

According to Nigeria’s Vanguard newspaper report, Tomisin had in April 2018 written to the bank to partner with her in her quest and in swift response, Keystone Bank presented her with $4000 to attend the programme slated for July this year.

The reports added that Tomisin came into the limelight in 2016 when she developed a location tracking App called ‘My Locator’ at the age of 12.

Speaking on the bank’s commitment to strengthen educational development and empowerment of Nigerian youths, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Keystone Bank Limited, Mr. Obeahon Ohiwerei said: “At Keystone Bank, our commitment to exceptional services extends beyond providing banking services. It includes giving back to the communities in which we operate to make a lasting difference through our main pillars: health, education, women & youth empowerment and employee volunteer scheme.”

“As a financial institution, we make conscious efforts to empower the youths as it is our belief that they hold the future,” he said.

Yale Young Global Scholars is a highly selective academic leadership programme for high school sophomores and juniors from around the world aged between 15 and 17.

The programme is designed to bring together students with the talent, drive, energy, and ideas to make meaningful impact as young leaders, even before they begin university studies.