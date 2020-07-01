Nigeria’s Lagos State govt plans radio station for education, distributes 5000 radio sets to pupils

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, has said the state plans to establish a radio station that will be dedicated to education programmes.Speaking at the donation of 5,000 transistor radios and 5,000 face masks by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials in partnership with the Office of the Lagos State First Lady to the Ministry of Education, the commissioner said that the donations would improve access to education in the state.

She explained that the initiative would expand the time for airing of educational contents.

The report by Nigeria’s Punch newspaper quoted the commissioner as saying that some radio stations had already signed on to the learning programmes of the state’s ministry of education to engage pupils throughout the period of the pandemic.

The report added that the items would be distributed across the state, including riverine areas, as a response to the challenges thrown up by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended COWLSO for the donations.

“I understand that this is the first batch; others will come in. This is a new norm and so we need to adapt to the new realities of where we find ourselves and so this is part of adaptability and innovation has to come to learning,” he added.

The COWLSO Chairman, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged corporate organisations, religious bodies, human rights activists and other stakeholders to support government’s effort to play up education and engender a better future for pupils in the state.