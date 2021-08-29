Nigeria’s legendary musician Victor Uwaifo dies at 80

A Nigerian veteran musician, Dr. Victor Uwaifo, has died in Benin-City at the age of 80.Uwaifo, who is a multi-talented icon was also a songwriter, sculptor and professor at the University of Benin in south-western Nigeria.

According local media reports on Sunday, Uwaifo was renowned for his mastery of the guitar and the flute and won many musical awards both nationally and internationally.

Some of his popular songs include ‘Mami Water’, ‘Joromi’ and ‘Guitar Boy’.

He was a recipient of the National Merit Honours of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) and served as Commissioner for Arts and Culture in Edo State between 2001 and 2003.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family and friends of the legendary musician.

In a statement by presidential spokesman Femi Adesina, President Buhari said the entire country would miss him.

According to the statement, President Buhari condoles with family, friends and associates of legendary musician and multi-talented artiste, Sir Victor Uwaifo, who passed on Saturday, leaving a legacy of successes in many areas of life, including academia and administration.

“President Buhari believes the renowned musician, with global appeal and recognitions, lived for many firsts, which include invitation to the State House by four presidents and Heads of State, and winner of a gold disc in Africa for his song, ‘Joromi’, released in 1965 at the age of 24.

“The President notes the glory that Sir Uwaifo brought to Nigeria through his international tours, and the active role he played in national development, returning to school to get a first degree at age 54 with first class honours, masters degree at 56, and a doctorate at 77.

“President Buhari prays for the soul of the departed musician, writer, sculptor, musical instrument inventor and university lecturer, knowing the entire country, particularly the music industry, will sorely miss him,” the statement added.