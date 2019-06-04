Nigeria’s Muhammad Bande emerges President of 74th UNGA

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Tijjani Muhammad Bande, has emerged as President of the 74th UN General Assembly.Bande, who was the sole candidate for the position, was elected on Tuesday at the 87th plenary meeting of the Assembly in New York, United States.

The envoy is the second Nigerian to hold the office after the retired military officer and diplomat, Joseph Garba, who led the UN Assembly between 1989 and 1990.

According to local media reports on Tuesday, Bande will be inaugurated in September.

Meanwhile, the President of the 73rd Session, María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, has promised to support for the incoming president.

“My sincere congratulations to HE Mr. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande #Nigeria, for his election as 74th #UNGA President. Amb. Tijjani brings with him an outstanding career both as scholar & diplomat. My team & I will be at your disposal to ensure the smoothest transition possible,” she tweeted in her handle on Tuesday.