Nigeria’s new visa policy takes off – Official

The Nigerian government says that its new visa policy (NVP) and the new visa fees have taken off.The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr. Muhammad Babandede, said that the implementation of the new visa fees and Nigeria Visa Policy (NVP) 2020 began on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

“The service wishes to inform the general public and the international community of the new visa fees approved by the Minister of Interior, Mr. Ra’uf Aregbesola, which is based on the principles of reciprocity.

“The service is inviting stakeholders, concerned authorities and individuals to visit the official website of the Service via for full details of the new visa fees for all countries and category of applicants,” the NIS spokesman, Mr. Sunday James, said in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The statement recalled that the Nigerian Government launched the New Visa Policy (NVP) on February 4, 2020.

The new visa policy allows travellers to visit Nigeria and obtain their visa on arrival in the country.