Nigeria’s Offa bank robbery leaders make startling confessions

The leaders of the robbery gang that struck banks in Offa in Kwara State on April 5 resulting in the killing of 30 persons are reported to be making startling confessions.The robbery led to the death of many policemen and looting of millions of naira.

As families of the victims continue to mourn their loved ones killed in the operation, the robbery gang leaders are making mind boggling confessions.

At least 22 suspects in connection with the bank robbery, including the ring leaders, are currently detained for investigations.

According to a reliable source, a dismissed Corporal in the Nigeria Police, Mr. Micheal Adikwu, led the operation.

He was assisted by another leader, Mr. Kunle Ogunleye, notoriously known as Arrow, and one Abel and others.

They have confessed to the operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence and Response Team (IRT), led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abba Kyari.

Adikwu, the dismissed corporal, who organised and led the bank robbery, confessed to have killed more than 20 persons, majority of them policemen.

Adikwu was formerly working with the Kwara State Police Command, SARS unit, before he was dismissed for allowing detained suspected robbers to escape. Since then, he had been embittered and vowed to deal with policemen.

Adikwu told the IRT operatives that his killing of the policemen was not a mistake, but quite deliberate.

Adikwu has been threatening to the hearing of other prison inmates that he would kill as many policemen as possible once he has the opportunity.

He is reported to have vowed that he would continue to kill policemen because of his dismissal from the force and sending him to prison for the release of robbery suspects.

Arrow has also confessed to have killed two people, while another member of the gang, Abel, confessed to have killed five persons.

Abel reportedly said: “I killed five people, but I sprayed bullets on many people. I don’t know if they died. I can only confirm the death of five people, who I witnessed myself.”

They also confessed to have gone to Offa three times on surveillance mission.

“The police station and banks were carefully studied. Adikwu led the first team to enter the police station, while others stayed outside,” a source said.

According to the source, he confessed he led the three gang members into the station. The four of them walked into the station like they came to lodge a complaint. They concealed their rifles in their clothes and immediately they entered the police station premises, Adikwu opened fire and killed the station guard.

He confessed killing nine people in the police station and carried their rifles.

They confessed to have taken some hard drugs before embarking on the operation. They killed over 30 people on that day.

“After the operation, he went to each of the banks which were being robbed to issue orders. He was captured on CCTV shouting at his members, telling them what to do and what not to do,” the source added.

“I was among the three people that entered the police station with Adikwu, but I didn’t shoot or kill anyone. It was Adikwu that shot and killed all the policemen. He went from one office to the other, killing everyone. We only gave him cover,” Arrow was quoted as saying.