Nigeria’s oil coy partners Agip on electricity project

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its Joint Venture (JV) Partner, Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) are committed to implement the Okpai Phase 2 project to increase electricity generation by 500 megawatts.The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, said this when he received the new Vice Chairman and Managing Director of NAOC, Mr. Fiorillo Lorenzo, on Tuesday in Abuja.

A statement by NNPC‘s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, on Tuesday said that the move was part of efforts to increase electricity generation in the country.

It added that Baru assured that the Okpai phase 2 project was being fine-tuned to expeditiously come on stream and that it would increase power generation by 10 to 12 percent.

“That is additional 500mw of power that is coming in would ensure the transmission is up and going,” Baru said.

He said the project, when completed, would impact significantly on economic activities of the country.

“Once power is available, there will be a lot of improvement in the standard of living of Nigerians,” he said.

The statement said that the outgoing Vice Chairman of NAOC, Massimo Insulla, noted that the meeting with the Group Managing Director of the NNPC was fruitful.

According to Insulla, the discussions focused on opportunities in the Joint Venture (JV) and the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) by taking advantage of the oil price situation to bring additional value to investment in Nigeria.

“We have been working for 15 years to implement the Okpai phase 2 project, which is very important to the NNPC/NAOC JV.

“We have been able to find a way to achieve our target with this administration,” Insulla said.