Nigeria’s oil, gas single interest fund ready – Official

Nigeria’s $200 million single digit interest intervention fund is now ready to support local companies in the oil and gas industry.The Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCI Fund was designed a year ago by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Bank of Industry (BOI) to provide loans to Nigerian companies involved in manufacturing in the oil and gas industry.

It is also for firms that are seeking to acquire assets, especially rigs and marine vessels, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, said when the fund was in the mill.

The fund is also expected to cover contract financing for Nigerian oil service providers, contract financing for oil and gas community contractors and contract and loan refinancing for service companies that already have facilities with Nigerian banks.

No fewer than 11 companies have been approved to access the loan at 8 percent interest rates out of 45 companies that have applied.

The details of the companies approved for the funding are not made public yet.

The Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote, explained that the NCI Fund is a portion of the Nigerian Content Development Fund (NCDF) drawn from one percent of all contracts awarded in the upstream sector of the industry.

He added that the Fund was the realization of NCDMB’s efforts to address persistent funding challenge that hindered capacity and growth of local service providers in the oil and gas industry.

He stated that the Board had channeled its efforts into supporting the Federal Government’s drive to stop importation of petroleum products, adding that its strategic initiative was to achieve 100 percent local fabrication of modular refineries being promoted by the government.

“We have commenced discussions with original equipment manufacturers and local fabricators to make this a reality.

“We have set aside areas in our oil and gas park for practical training on operations, maintenance and running of modular refineries as a sustainable business model and for fabrication of the units,” he said.