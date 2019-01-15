Nigeria’s police boss Ibrahim Idris retires

The Nigerian Presidency has shortlisted an Assistant Inspector General of Police from Nasarawa State in northern Nigeria as a possible replacement for the retiring Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris.Idris, who clocks 60 years on January 15, paid “a goodbye

visit” to President Buhari on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The outcome of the closed door meeting between President Buhari and Idris was not disclosed as at the time of filing this report.

According to reports, Idris is expected to retire from service on the attainment of the mandatory 35 years in service or 60 years of age.

A source close to the presidency, who preferred not to be named, confirmed that a replacement to the retiring IGP would be named on Tuesday, among the shortlisted candidates.

One of the persons said to be on the on the shortlist is AIG Adamu Mohammed. If he gets the nod, it means the DIGs may be required to retire.

“Yes, the IGP Ibrahim Idris is retiring tomorrow and possibly an acting Inspector-General maybe named very soon.

“But I will advise that you wait for official statement to that effect,” the source said.

Idris, who was appointed by President Buhari on June 21, 2016, replaced Solomon Arase, who retired from the police force on the same day.

Idris enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1984, after graduating from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture.