Nigeria’s power generation peaks at 5.520mw

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the Nigerian power sector recorded another national peak generation of 5,520.40mw at about 9:15pm on Friday.The General Manager, Public Affairs of the company, Ms Ndidi Mbah, said in a statement in Abuja that the new peak achieved was 60.90mw higher than the previous level 5.459MW recorded on Wednesday.

She explained that the new national peak was a result of continued collaboration among players and the gradual increase of capacity in the power sector.

According to her, the transmission company is seamlessly transmitted the new peak at a frequency of 50.11Hz. through the nation’s grid, with the current capacity of 8,100MW.

Mbah disclosed that the players in the Nigerian power sector value chain have continued to work together to improve the power supply.

Nigeria has continued to witness a steady increase in the generation of power in the last few months.

It will be recalled that on August 18, TCN recorded an all-time national peak of 5,420.30mw at about 9:15pm, exceeding the previous peak of 5,377.80mw recorded on August 1 by 42.50mw.

However the latest peak in power generation is far below the over 50mw of power needed to power industries and homes in a population of about 200 million.