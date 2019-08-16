Nigeria’s power sector reforms making steady progress – VP

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria’s power sector reforms are already yielding results in the areas of generation, transmission and distribution capacities on the national grid.Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, quoted the Vice President’s optimism in Abuja on Thursday.

The Vice President spoke at the commissioning of the 2x60MVA, 132/33KV substation and associated 132KV transmission lines in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The substation and transmission lines were built by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDHPC) and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

“This commissioning is an important part of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s efforts to improve the supply and quality of power reaching the homes and businesses of Nigerians.

“Today, we have 13,427MW of installed capacity, and available capacity of 8,342MW. This was achieved through the efforts of government’s private sector partners in the rehabilitation/commissioning of turbines in Shiroro, Egbin, Delta Power, Sapele and Gbarain.

“Before the end of the year, new generation is expected from: Gbarain (Extra 115 MW); Kashimbilla (40 MW); Afam III Fast Power (240 MW); Gurara (30 MW); Dadin Kowa (29 MW); and Kaduna (215 MW).

“In the long term, several solar plants will come onstream; the national grid, has the capacity to transmit 7,000 MW an increase from less than 5,000MW in 2015, this is due to the completion of several transmission projects like the Ikot Ekpene switching station and the completion of the Ikot Ekpene-Ugwuaji-Makurdi-Jos loop done by the (NDPHC) in 2017.”

Osinbajo said distribution capacity in the 11 Distribution Companies also known as DisCos were significantly low; hovering at around 4,000MW on average with a peak of about 5,400MW.

He said that despite the availability of 8,000MW of generation and 7,000MW of transmission capacity, lack of DisCo infrastructure to absorb and deliver grid power to end users had largely restricted generation to an average of about 4,000MW.

Osinbajo said that part of the lack of infrastructure was the inability of discos to provide meters to consumers.

He said that in resolving the issue, government stepped in through NERC’s Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Regulation of 2018.

On the Federal Government’s strategy that has improved generation and transmission capacities, Osinbajo said after a thorough assessment of the sector, it was evident that the current system needed serious adjustment to yield the desired results.

Earlier in his remark, the Managing Director of NDPHC, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, said the completion of the Abeokuta substation would substantially improve electricity supply to Abeokuta, Otta and environs as it would address challenges associated with load shedding, amongst others.