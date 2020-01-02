Nigeria’s Press agog with payment of minimum wage, bombing of Boko Haram

The willingness of more states to pay the new national minimum wage and the airstrike against Boko Haram are some of the trending stories in the press on Friday.Nation said that more states have indicated willingness to pay the N30,000 minimum wage from this month.

Some are set to meet with Labour to work out modalities; others have set up implementation committees.

Channels Television said that several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) have been neutralized and some structures in their camp at Abulam in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State have been destroyed in airstrikes conducted, by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

Guardian said that a financial blow stares Nigeria in the face in 2020. No thanks to the sombre mix of an $83 billion debt; rising recurrent expenditure; increased cost of debt servicing; sustained fall in revenue; and about $22 billion debt plan waiting for legislative approval.

This Day quoted the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration inherited a demoralised and restive workforce in 2015 but has succeeded in renergising Nigerian workers and boosting their morale.

Daily Trust said the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, has reported that the biggest thing to happen to Africa is the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), saying the free trade area itself is worth over 3.3 trillion dollars.

Sun said the High Commission of Nigeria in Ghana was neither evicted from its chancery nor its residence, says Ferdinand Nwonye, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Punch reported that a coalition of groups from the 19 northern states and Abuja, have advocated for a Southern President in 2023.