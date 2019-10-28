Nigeria’s Rivers Govt, Real Madrid FC sign academy ratification agreement

Nigeria’s Rivers State Government and Real Madrid Football Club have signed a ratification agreement for the development of Real Madrid Academy, Port Harcourt in Rivers State into an international football academy.The report by Nigeria’s Channels Television on Monday said that the agreement signing ceremony took place on Monday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, home of Real Madrid Football Club. The signature event held at the Presidency Reception Centre of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The report added that the signature of the ratification protocol was executed by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and the Executive Vice President of Real Madrid Football Club Foundation, Enrique Sanchez.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Governor Wike said that the State Government was preparing the Real Madrid Academy as a veritable pathway for the empowerment of Rivers State children.

“We are preparing the Real Madrid Academy as a veritable pathway for our young stars to be international football talents and for them to realise their dreams.

“We will offer them exposure, nurturing opportunities and mentorship by world renowned professionals at the Real Madrid Academy,“ he said.

He informed the Real Madrid Football Club management that the Rivers State Government has already exhibited seriousness by developing the needed infrastructure at the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt.

Wike said that in establishing the Real Madrid Academy, the Rivers State Government took into consideration the culture and reality of the state.

He added that the Real Madrid Academy will also serve as an avenue to grow the economy of Rivers State, which is the second largest in the country. Governor Wike urged officials of Real Madrid Football Club to serve as ambassadors of Rivers State to the rest of Europe.

In his remarks, the Executive Vice President of Real Madrid Football Club Foundation, Enrique Sanchez commended the Rivers State Government for its commitment to using football as a tool to empower the youths.

He assured the Rivers State Government that the Real Madrid Foundation will continue to partner with it for the training and exposure of Rivers Children.

Sanchez said that the partnership with the Rivers State Government would be expanded to include local schools in Rivers State.

It will be recalled that on September 21, 2019, the Rivers State Government unveiled the splendid Real Madrid Football Academy constructed by the Governor Wike’s Administration to promote professional football.