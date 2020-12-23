International › APA

Nigeria’s secret police unit warns of planned attacks during Yuletide

Published on 23.12.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Nigeria’s secret police unity, the Department of State Security Services (DSS), has warned of the plan by some unsuspected Nigerians to afflict pains and injuries on innocent Nigerians during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.A statement issued by the public relations officer of the DSS, Mr. Peter Afunanya, on Wednesday said that the attacks would be carried out through the use of Improvised Explosive Device and other dangerous weapons around places of worship and social gatherings.

He appealed to Nigerians to be vigilant and report suspicious movement through the DSS mobile numbers for quick response to emergency situations during rhe celebrations.

The statement assured that the DSS was taking far reaching security approach to ensure that citizens are safe and go about their celebrations peacefully without any apprehension.

