Nigeria’s Senate President leads delegation to Russian Parliament

Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, is leading a Senate delegation on a three-day parliamentary visit to Russia to deepen legislative best practices and strengthening the relationship between Nigeria and Russia.During the visit, which begins on Tuesday, Saraki is expected to address the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation (Senate of Russia) and hold meetings with its Chairperson, Ms. Valentina Matviyenko.

A statement by the Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs & International Relations to the President of the Senate, Bamikole Omishore, on Monday in Abuja, said that the Nigerian delegation would meet with the Chairman of the State Duma, Mr. Vyacheslav Volodin, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Mr. Mikhail Bogdanov to exchange views on Nigerian-Russian cooperation.

“During the visit, Senators will also hold side meetings with corresponding committees of the Federation Council of Russia,” the statement added.

The senators on the delegation include Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Olusola Adeyeye, Chairman Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, Chairman, Senate Committee on Air Force, Senator Duro Faseyi, Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports and Youth, Senator Obinna Ogba and the Vice-Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ibrahim A. Danbaba.

The delegation is expected back in the country on June 22, 2018.