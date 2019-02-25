Nigeria’s Senate President loses re-election bid for Senate

Published on 25.02.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has lost his bid for re-election into

the Senate from Kwara Central on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP).Saraki lost to Dr. Yahaya Oloriegbe of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the National Assembly election held on Saturday.

According to the result of the election announced by the Senatorial District Returning Officer, Prof. Olatunbosun Owoyomi,

from the University of Ilorin, Oloriegbe polled a total of 123, 808 votes to defeat the Senate President, who scored 68, 994 votes in the four local governments of Kwara State Central Senatorial District.

Dr. Oloriegbe of the APC defeated Saraki in the four local governments that make up the senatorial district of the state.

Dr. Saraki was a former governor of Kwara State for eight years (2003-2011) before he was elected as a Senator.

He became the Senate President in 2015.