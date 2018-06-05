Nigeria’s Senate President to respond to police allegations

Nigeria’s Senate President Bukola Saraki has said that he will send a written response to the allegations made against him by the Nigerian Police, linking him with robbery in Offa on 5 April.In a twist to the police invitation to the man who is officially the number three citizen in Nigeria, the police backpedalled and rather than asking Saraki to report at Guzape Police station in Abuja, now asked him to send a written response.

Opinions were divided across Nigeria over the invitation, following police statement that some five ringleaders of the Offa robbery indicted the Senate President and the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

According to the police, the chief of staff to the governor and the personal assistant to the governor have been arrested in connection with the case.

Saraki had earlier tweeted that he had asked his aide-de-camp to collect the letter of invitation from the police in respect of the allegations, as he wanted to honour the alleged invitation.

But four hours later, the police changed their minds about the invitation.

Saraki broke the news on his Twitter handle:

Following my earlier tweet, I have received the letter from @PoliceNG. They are no longer asking me to appear at any station, but to respond in writing to the allegations within 48 hours — which I plan to do.

— Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) June 4, 2018

On Sunday, the police announced they have invited Saraki over the 5 April multiple bank robberies in Offa, during which 33 persons, including nine policemen, were killed.

Police spokesman Jimoh Moshood also announced the arrest of Mr. Yusuf Abdulwahab, the Chief of Staff to Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed and Alabi Olalekan, his Personal Assistant, Political, as investigations over the gruesome robbery deepened.

The police claimed five of the bandits arrested and who have made confessions during interrogations indicted the Senate President.

The police therefore wanted to interrogate the senator, who is Number 3 person, in the order of protocol in the country. The police did not give a specific time they wanted Saraki to report.