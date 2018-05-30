Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Dev. Minister resigns

Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development Kayode Fayemi has announced his resignation from the Federal Executive Council.Fayami, who made the announcement on Wednesday in Abuja at a valedictory briefing, said that he resigned in order to pursue his governorship ambition in Ekiti State in south-western Nigeria.

He emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ekiti State in the party’s rescheduled primary election held on May 12.

The former governor denied allegations that he was desperate to become the governor of the state for a second time.

Fayemi explained that he was contesting the election because he was unable to complete his mission in his first tenure.

“I have a sense of unfinished business; not a sense of wanting to come back for desperate reasons. I served as governor of the state for four years – whatever I’m doing is based on the record that somebody could be subjected to critical scrutiny,” the Channels Television report quoted Fayemi as saying.

The report added that following his victory at the primary, President Buhari congratulated Fayemi and expressed optimism that having won the party’s ticket, the former governor would leverage his track record as a reformist, who has a passion for education, health and welfare, to reclaim the governorship seat, when the state goes to the poll on July 14.

Meanwhile, the present Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has asked the former governor to “expect to suffer worse defeat compared to that of 2014”, when they both contested for the Ekiti governorship seat.

Fayose was happy that the APC picked a candidate, whom he claimed, the Ekiti people would gladly vote against.