Nigeria’s Super Falcons beat Korea 2-0 in FIFA World Cup in France

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have rekindled the country’s chances of qualifying for the next round in the ongoing FIFA Women World Cup in France with a 2-0 win over their South Korean counterparts.The first goal for the Super Falcons came in the 29th minute through an own from Korean defender Kim Doyeon, who kicked the ball into her own net due to the pressure from Super Falcons striker Desire Oparanozie.

Asisat Oshoala scored the second goal for her side in the 75th minute after receiving a through pass from her team and dribbled both the defender and the goalkeeper before slotting the into the empty net.

The Koreans, however, missed some scoring chances and the Thomas Dennerby tutored side was lucky not to have conceded in spite of changing the first choice goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi.

The Super Falcons lost their first match 0-3 to Norway and they are billed to play France in their next match of the tournament.

Local media reports said that the Super Falcons would move into the next round if they could get one point from their last group match against France on Monday.