Nigeria’s Supreme Court dismisses appeal by Atiku, opposition party

The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the presidential election of February 23, 2019.The seven-man panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, dismissed Atiku’s appeal for lack of merit.

The report by Channels Television said that Justice Muhammad, who read the ruling on behalf of the other judges, said that the members of the panel had read all the documents and exhibits filed in the case for about a fortnight, within which the panel discovered that the appeal was lacking in merit.

He noted that the reason for the apex court’s decision would be made known on a latter date, which would be communicated to all concerned.

The report added that the seven-man panel, which is headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, has Bode Rhodes-Vivour, Olukayode Ariwoola, John Okoro, Aminu Sanusi, Ejembi Eko and Uwani Abba-ji, as members of the panel.

The PDP and its presidential candidate headed to the apex court after their case at the Appeal Court failed to overturn the result of the presidential poll in their favour.