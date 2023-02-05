International › APA

Nigeria’s University of Abuja, Tanzanian varsity hold consultative meeting on cooperation

Published on 05.02.2023 at 21h21 by APA News

The consultative meeting towards the establishment of cooperation between the State University of Zanzibar, Tanzania and the University of Abuja, Nigeria has been held.According to the statement distributed the APO Group on behalf of the High Commission of Tanzania, Dr. Benson Alfred Bana, High Commissioner of the United Republic of Tanzania to Nigeria, held a consultative zoom meeting with Prof. Moh’d Makame Haji, Vice Chancellor State University of Zanzibar (SUZA) on Friday, February 3, 2023,

It added that the meeting serves as key step towards the establishment of cooperation between the State University of Zanzibar and the University of Abuja, especially in the teaching of Swahili.

