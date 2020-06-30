Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen wins Marc-Vivien Foe Award

Published on 30.06.2020 at 01h21 by APA News

Lille’s forward, Victor Osimhen, 21, was voted African Player in the French Championship (Ligue 1) in the 2019-2020 season, after winning the Marc Vivien Foe Award.By Oumar Dembele

The Nigerian international succeeds a former Lille native, Cote d’Ivoire’s Nicolas Pépé.

He becomes the youngest winner of this award organized by RFI and France 24 media since the maiden award in 2009.

In the standings, Osimhen is ahead of Algerian Islam Slimani (Monaco) and Moroccan Yunis Abdelhamid (Stade de Reims).

He collected 284 points, far ahead of the two rivals, more experienced than him (each of them 32 years old).

They obtained 95 and 89 points, respectively.

Victor Osimhen is however the fifth Lille winner of this award, after Gervinho (2010, 2011), Vincent Enyeama (2014), Sofiane Boufal (2016) and Nicolas Pépé (2019).

Scorer of 13 goals and provider of four assists in 27 Ligue 1 games, Victor Osimhen has successfully replaced Pépé, sold last year for almost 80 million euros to Arsenal (England).

In addition, his “result confirms the quality of the recruitment”, RFI says, recalling that the Nigerian player was playing the season before for Charleroi, Belgium, “where he left a very good impression.”

But if he got there, it’s because the Lagos native “has exceptional mental strength, in addition to athletic and technical qualities far above average.”

Top scorer and second best player in the 2015 Fifa U-17 World Cup won with Nigeria, Osimhen spent 18 discreet months between 2017 and 2018 in Wolfsburg, Germany.

A big fan of Didier Drogba, he grew up in the hard life of Olusosun and lost his mother when he was little.

His father did everything to support himself, but he “died suddenly in late May.”

Having first mourned his dad far from his family thanks to the coronavirus and the closing of the borders, he is preparing to return to Europe “to replicate his good performances, in Lille or elsewhere.”

The Marc Vivien Foe Prize only concerns Ligue 1 players who defend the colors of an African national team.

Seventy-nine people – journalists, consultants, former players, etc. – voted for the 2020 edition.

Each juror had to choose three players.

The first selected received 5 points, the second 3, and the third 1 point.

The finalist with the most points therefore succeeded Nicolas Pepe.

The final ranking of the 2020 Marc Vivien Foe Award is as follows:

1. Victor OSIMHEN (Nigeria, Lille LOSC) – 284 points

2. Islam SLIMANI (Algeria, AS Monaco) – 95 points

3. Yunis ABDELHAMID (Morocco, Stade de Reims) – 89 points

4. Habib DIALLO (Senegal, FC Metz) – 52 points

5. Mbaye NIANG (Senegal, Stade Rennes) – 43 points

6. Idrissa GUEYE (Senegal, Paris SG) – 37 points

-. Hamari TRAORE (Mali, Stade Rennes) – 37 points

8. Denis BOUANGA (Gabon, AS Saint-Etienne) – 27 points

9. Edouard MENDY (Senegal, Stade rennais) – 24 points

10. Andy DELORT (Algeria, Montpellier HSC) – 13 points

11. Moses SIMON (Nigeria, FC Nantes) – 10 points

Marc Vivien Foe Past Awards:

2009: Marouane Chamakh (Bordeaux, Morocco)

2010: Gervinho (Lille, Cote d’Ivoire)

2011: Gervinho (Lille, Cote d’Ivoire)

2012: Younès Belhanda (Montpellier, Morocco)

2013: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Saint-Etienne, Gabon)

2014: Vincent Enyeama (Lille, Nigeria)

2015: Andre Ayew (Marseille, Ghana)

2016: Sofiane Boufal (Lille, Morocco)

2017: Jean Michael Seri (Nice, Cote d´Ivoire)

2018: Karl Toko Ekambi (Angers SCO, Cameroon)

2019: Nicolas Pepe (Lille, Cote d´Ivoire)

2020: Victor Osimhen (Lille, Nigeria).