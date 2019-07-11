Nigeria’s victory over South Africa in AFCON dominates local press

The defeat of South Africa by Nigeria to book a place in the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt is the trending story in the Nigerian press on Thursday.Virtually all the newspapers, television and radio stations and online platform made the defeat a sing song.

Aside reporting the match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa, ChannelsTV reported President Muhammadu Buhari’s congratulatory message to the Super Eagles.

It reported that Buhari described the win as another spectacular outing that has confirmed Nigeria’s progress to the Next Level in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Egypt 2019.

With a well-deserved victory over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, President Buhari said he believes like millions of other sports-loving Nigerians, that “the mission of having the trophy in our hands for the fourth time is almost accomplished for the high flying Eagles”.

The Punch reported that the Senate has warned the South African government to halt the frequent killings of Nigerians by its citizens to avoid grave consequences.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, warned that the South African government must extend due respect to Nigeria and should not take the good gesture towards it for granted.

The Sun said the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described the protest staged against the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye as unfair, embarrassing and ill-motivated to tarnish his image.

The Guardian said that amidst concerns by the Bretton Woods Institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank over Nigeria’s ability to repay its foreign debts, which has continued to rise, the Debt Management Office (DMO) has put the country’s public debts at N25 trillion.