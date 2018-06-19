Nigeria’s VP calls for understanding of Africa’s free trade agreement

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged delegates at the Third International Court of Arbitration Conference to familiarise themselves with the provisions of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA) and invest their skills to register on the dispute settlement panel.Speaking at the opening of the conference on Monday in Lagos, Osinbajo said: “The aspiration is that the move would encourage the greater involvement of Africans in the settlement of inter-Africa trade dispute and thereby promote the deepening of intra-Africa trade, which Nigeria fully aligns with.”

He said that the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) annual conference was a key forum for dialogue on international commercial arbitration in Africa, providing indispensable updates on developments in the region.

“It is indeed becoming an important gathering for the African Arbitration Community and Nigeria is fast becoming a leading seat of Arbitration and settlement of investment dispute between contractual parties,” he said.

Osinbajo, who was represented by Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, a Senior Special Adviser to the President on Trade and Investment, called for a strong and effective dispute resolution mechanism for economic growth and investment in Africa.

According to Osinbajo, investors, whether domestic or foreign, look beyond pure economic fundamentals, to require assurance for effective legal frameworks for enforcement of awards and a credible judicial system, which gives them a reasonable level of comfort and confidence.

He said that in the past few decades, there had been an incredible expansion in global trade and investment, resulting in significant increase in the volume of arbitration cases in the continent.

Osinbajo noted that while these arbitrators involve African parties or interest, most of these arbitrators have their seats outside Africa and sometimes do not involve African institutions, law firms or legal practitioners.

The situation, according to him, is not peculiar to the African region; as a result, emerging economies have expressed concern about the perceived domination of international arbitration structures by the northern hemisphere.

“Therefore, ICC needs to do more to enhance its position as the foremost worldwide trade organisation, by championing issues of diversity and regional representation in the arbitration community,” he added.

The Nigerian vice president disclosed that there was provision for the establishment of a Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) in the recently executed AFCFTA, which was adopted and signed by 44 African Union Countries in March.

He said that the DSB provided a bespoke arbitration mechanism for dispute resolution, through agreed rules, between state parties to the agreement.

The conference, organised by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), has the theme “Viability of Arbitration in Africa, Thinking Globally, and Acting Locally”.