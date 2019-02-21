Nigeria’s VP debunks resignation story

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has denied rumours suggesting that he has resigned his post as the Vice President of Nigeria.The spokeman of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja that Osinbajo gave the clarification at a meeting with young Christian leaders on Wednesday in Lagos.

Osinbajo, who dismissed the purported resignation being circulated on some social media platforms, described it as deliberate propaganda.

“They are deliberate propaganda. Today (Wednesday), they’ve been spreading some information around that I have resigned.

“They said I didn’t attend a security meeting yesterday. I was too busy in my office.

“The same security people were meeting with me that same evening. Must I attend every meeting? Can’t the President hold a meeting with the security chiefs without me?

“They said I was so angry that they didn’t bring me to that meeting, that I was excluded, then I resigned! I have not resigned,” he said.

Osinbajo urged Nigerians to disregard such information, reiterating that he remains the Vice President of the country and running mate of President Muhammadu Buhari for the forthcoming elections.