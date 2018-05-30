Nigeria’s VP lauds successes achieved in three years

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that the country has every reason to thank God for the successes achieved by the Muhammadu Buhari administration in its three years in office.Osinbajo stated this in his remark at the 2018 Democracy Day dinner/gala night held at the Conference Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the event, the Vice President also received the Team Nigeria to the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast 2018, Australia which clinched ninth position out of 53 countries that participated in the games.

“We have every reason to be grateful and thankful to God for the very wonderful way that He has worked with our government and ensured that we have recorded in the past three years such great success.

“I was reminding someone, just about two months ago that we are not even three years old yet and we are being compared, some of our friends who are here who had been in government for 16 years compare themselves to us even when we are two years old.

“It shows we must be doing very well indeed,” he said.

The Vice President thanked all those who came to celebrate with the administration and wished them happy Democracy Day.

He said it was an honour for him to host the guests at the occasion of the gala night in celebration of democracy day and the 3rd anniversary of the Buhari administration.

According to Osinbajo, for those of them in government it is an opportunity for them to thank God for the extraordinary grace that has brought them in office.

He said that for him, if anyone had told him five years ago that he would be the Vice President at all let alone celebrate three years in office, he would have doubted that they were right.

Osinbajo said that one of the reasons he never thought that he was cut out for politics was because he always thought that he had had enough baggage already.

He advised politicians to be careful about their calling because people always thought that all politicians were stealing the people’s resources.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, had described the event as a very auspicious occasion, saying that Nigerians deserved applause for sustaining democracy for 19 uninterrupted years.

He expressed optimism that the country would witness better things as the administration moved into its fourth year of service.

The Minister of Sports, Mr. Solomon Dalong, who presented the 90 Commonwealth athletes to the Vice President, hinted that five of them won laurels, while the country finished 9th out of 53 commonwealth countries and second in Africa after South Africa at the games.