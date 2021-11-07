Nigeria’s VP to attend another ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit in Accra

The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, is attending the Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on Sunday in Accra, Ghana.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, said in a statement that the Summit was on the political situations in the Republics of Guinea and Mali.

According to the statement, the extraordinary meeting, which is the third on the same agenda in 2021, will assess previous resolutions and further review the political situation in Guinea and Mali.

The Nigerian Vice President had participated at the 2nd ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit on the political situation in Guinea and Mali held on September 16 in Accra, Ghana. He had earlier attended a virtual ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit held on September 8 on the same agenda.

It will be recalled that the ECOWAS leaders had in the communique issued at the end of the last special Summit in Accra resolved among others to freeze the financial assets of members of the military junta.

The regional body also placed a travel ban on them, while also demanding that the junta returned Guinea to constitutional rule within six months.

The Nigerian Vice President, who will be accompanied by the country’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, is expected back in Abuja later on Sunday.