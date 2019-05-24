International › APA

Happening now

Nigeria’s VP to attend inauguration of President Ramaphosa

Published on 24.05.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is to attend the inauguration of South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria on Saturday.A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande on Friday in Abuja said that  Osinbajo would represent the country alongside several other heads of State and Government from Africa and beyond, who are expected at the swearing-in ceremony.

Akande added that Osinbajo will depart Nigeria on Friday evening, and that he would be accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama.

According to Akande, the Vice President is expected back in Abuja on Saturday.

Tags :

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top