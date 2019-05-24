Nigeria’s VP to attend inauguration of President Ramaphosa

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is to attend the inauguration of South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria on Saturday.A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande on Friday in Abuja said that Osinbajo would represent the country alongside several other heads of State and Government from Africa and beyond, who are expected at the swearing-in ceremony.

Akande added that Osinbajo will depart Nigeria on Friday evening, and that he would be accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama.

According to Akande, the Vice President is expected back in Abuja on Saturday.