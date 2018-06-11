Nigeria’s VP urges African countries to think of World beyond oil

The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has urged oil-producing African countries to think of a world beyond oil.Declaring open the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) on Monday in Abuja, Osinbajo stressed the importance of redoubling efforts at using oil and gas revenues to pursue diversification, investment in infrastructure and human capital, which will ensure future economic growth and development.

He noted that Africa needs a united front in the global energy discussion and called on the organisation to open its fund to all in order to allow private sector investments just like Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The report by Channels Television on Monday quoted Osinbajo as saying that the opening of the fund to private sector investment will allow the organisation to overcome financial challenges as Africa has no reason or excuse to fail.

He assured that a revitalised APPO will contribute tremendously to the development of the African oil and gas industry.