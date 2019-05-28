Nile Basin Initiative picks new director from Sudan

The secretariat of the Nile Basin Initiative Secretariat has appointed Sudanese professor Seifeldin Hamad Abdalla as its next Executive Director, replacing engineer Innocent Ntabana of Rwanda.According to a statement seen by APA on Tuesday, Professor Seifeldin who was Chairman of the Water Resources Technical Organ in Sudan will lead the NBI for the next two years.

After assuming office, the new Executive Director emphasized the need to advance the delayed political process among NBI countries particularly re-engaging Egypt and Eritrea to the initiative which will be his priority.

Professor Seifeldin was responsible for the trans-boundary water issues of Sudan including the Nile and its tributaries, among other things and served as the Minister of Water Resources from December 2011 to July 2012.

He has served in various capacities since 1979 when he attained a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Khartoum and joined the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources.

Seifeldin played a pivotal role in the formulation of the Inter-governmental Authority on Development’s water resources policy of 2015.

He also negotiated the trans-boundary Arab water agreement.