Nile Conference: FAP Loses Last Game Against Zamalek

For its last outing in a group match, Cameroon’s lone representative at the Basketball tournament was overpowered by Egyptian club on a 77-63 score.

FAP basketball ends the group phase of the Nile Conference with a defeat. In its match against the Egyptian club of Zamalek, the Cameroonian team lost with a score of 77 points against 63. Throughout the match, FAP was largely dominated, and found itself always running after the score.

But the will was not enough as the team always saw themselves surprised by the ball coming from their opponents. Worser, and it has become a habit for FAP, three point balls are always wrongly negotiated.

In such a situation, it then becomes almost very difficult for FAP to raise the score. This is because the team, faced with its difficulty in betting on the three points, was constantly tackled by the solid defensive block of Zamalek during its attempts to place two-point baskets.

Even if FAP is qualified for the play-offs which will be played in Kigali in Rwanda on May 21, 2022, the technical staff must work on the offensive assaults to definitively reach another step.