Nile Conference: FAP Overpowers Cobra And Qualifies For The Second round

On a 71-64 score, Cameroon’s representative at the tournament was able to obtain the fourth place in its group; which is qualifying position for the play-offs of the African Basketball League that will be played in a month in Rwanda.

FAP was more aggressive and conquerous as compare to other games yesterday, April 18, 2022. With their fast game, always forward, they were quick to set the tone of the match.

Their motivation came from the match stake for its was a qualification game for the play-offs of the African Basketball League which shall be played in Kigali in Rwanda from May 21.

The basketball team quickly led their opponent of the evening, Cobra Sport. At the end, the Cameroonian team came out with 71 points against the team 64 for the South Sudanese.

And it is thanks, for example, to players like Joel Almeida who shone with impressive passing balls to catch the Cobra Sport team off guard. Thus putting his teammates in confidence with his three-point baskets where he, for instance, offered nine points to his team in the same period.

Even if the defense of FAP had their work cut out with big offensive impacts from Mayan Kiir, the team nevertheless knew how to show a good withdrawal as a block and good tactical discipline.

And over the course of the meeting, Ulrich Chomche was able to preserve the baskets of the FAP as the player knew how to be present in the rebounds but also constantly overshadowing the three-point assaults of Cobra Sport. A performance that allowed his team to always lead the pace of the meeting and emerged victorious.

FAP’s next meeting is this Tuesday against Egyptian club Zamalek. A match whose outcome will have no impact on the qualification of the only Cameroonian representative; already qualified.