International › APA

Happening now

Nile dam a blessing for downstream nations – Addis Ababa

Published on 26.07.2021 at 21h21 by APA News

Ethiopia’s Minister of Water Irrigation and Energy, Dr. Seleshi Bekele, on Monday said his country’s ambitious hydroelectric dam on the River Nile is a blessing in disguise for downstream nations.“GERD is a guardian for downstream countries by reducing flood and increasing water during drought, but not a threat” according to the minister, who said that the level of rainfall in Ethiopia’s Highlands has increased these days.

“Those wrongly accusing Ethiopia should come to their senses and appreciate its useful investment not only for Ethiopia but also for the region” he claimed.

Ethiopia completed the second filling of the GERD last week despite unprecedented pressure, including from the European Union and the United States, to sign a binding agreement before the exercise. 

The filling was completed faster than it had been anticipated due to the high volume of rain that Ethiopia received during its summer season.

Ethiopia finalized the second phase of the GERD filling last week, retaining over 13.9 billion cubic meters of water. 

The GERD retained 4.5 billion cubic meters of water in the first filling last year.

It means that Ethiopia has so far about 18 billion cubic meters of water, which is not even half of the amount of water the downstream countries get per year. 

Over 85 percent of the water of the Nile originates from the Ethiopian Highlands.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top