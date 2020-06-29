Nile dam dispute: AU pushing for “amicable solution”

The African Union (AU) has urged Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan to initiate frank talks with a view to settling the dispute over a protracted dispute about a mega dam.To this end, Cyril Ramaphosa, the current chairman of the AU, convened by videoconference, on June 26, an extraordinary meeting of the Bureau of the Conference of Heads of State and of Government of the Union “in order to discuss recent developments” in this sensitive issue.

In a statement to APA on Monday, the Pan-African organization revealed that “the Conference Office has received with satisfaction the report of Moussa Faki Mahamat, the President of the AU Commission.”

Among other things, the study said that “more than 90 percent of the problems in the tripartite negotiations between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have already been resolved.”

Therefore, the Bureau of the Conference expressed “its deep appreciation for the positive and constructive approach taken by the three parties in the search for a peaceful and negotiated settlement of all outstanding issues.”

After acknowledging the importance of a “beneficial outcome for all, in a spirit of solidarity and cooperation”, the AU decided to inject “new impetus into the tripartite negotiations” for an agreement on the remaining technical and legal issues.

To make the most of it, the Bureau of the Conference of the Heads of State and Government has agreed to expand the Tripartite Committee on the GERD issue.

As a result, South Africa will be included with an observer status, as it holds the Presidency of the AU.

The Committee will also be open to members of the AU Bureau and some Commission experts. The primary mission of the Enlarged Committee is to report to Mr. Ramaphosa within one week.

At a meeting scheduled in two weeks, the report of the Enlarged Committee on the outcome of the negotiations on the outstanding issues concerning the Ethiopian Dam will be examined by the Bureau of the Conference of the Heads of State and Government.

In addition, this body hailed “the commitment of the three parties to refrain from making statements or taking measures that could impede or complicate the process led by the AU to find a solution that is acceptable on all lingering issues.”

During its work, the Bureau took note of “the potential of the GERD Project for Africa.”

Participants in the videoconference asked the United Nations Security Council to note that “the matter is referred to the AU.”

All the members of the Bureau of the Conference took part in the meeting.

They include Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Abdel Fattah al Sisi, President of Egypt, Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya and Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, President of Mali.

Abiy Ahmad, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, and his Sudanese counterpart Abdalla Hamdok were also invited.