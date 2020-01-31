Nile dam talks into fourth day due to deadlock

Talks about a mega dam on the River Nile between the Foreign ministers of Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt continued into a fourth day on Friday as a deadlock persists over some major issues, APA has learnt.The three countries commenced their discussion in Washington DC on January 28 to finalize an agreement on the filling and operation of the dam on January 29, 2020.

Ethiopian delegation led by its Foreign Affairs minister, Gedu Andargachew, is attending the meeting.

The delegation also included Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Dr Seleshi Bekele.

Dr Seleshi said the meeting is focusing on reviewing the legal document of the agreement on filling and operation that started in Khartoum last week.

The United States Secretary of the Treasury and the President of the World Bank (WB) are attending the meeting as observers.

The three countries met last week in the Sudanese capital Khartoum for technical and legal talks on the filling and operation of the dam.

During the meeting held two weeks ago in Washington, the three countries agreed the filling of the dam to be executed in stages.

They also agreed that the filling will take place during the wet season, from July to August, and will continue in September subject to certain conditions.

According to Dr Seleshi, Ethiopia will start filling the dam at the end of this year.

It will be completed within 4-7 years.