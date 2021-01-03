Nile nations resume dam talks amid border dispute

Published on 03.01.2021 at 17h21 by APA News

Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on Sunday resumed trilateral talks on rules and guidelines for the first filling and annual operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).The meeting, called by South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation and the current chair of AU Bureau, is attended by Foreign and Water Affairs Ministers of the three countries, according to the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy of Ethiopia.

Observes and AU assigned experts are also taking part, the ministry added.

This latest round of talks come after Addis Ababa accused the Sudanese army of encroaching on its territory and taking control of vast agricultural land belonging to Ethiopian farmers.

“If Sudan does not stop expanding into Ethiopian territories, Ethiopia will be forced to launch a counter-offensive,” Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Ambassador Dina Mufti was quoted as saying.

A senior Sudanese military officer last Monday said they have retaken control of an area in the al-Fashqa border region with Ethiopia.

Dina said Sudan should not take Ethiopia’s silence for weakness.

“Our forces are on stand-by 24/7 and are prepared to defend our national sovereignty,” he warned.

Without naming a country, Dina blamed a third party for pushing Sudan to encroach on Ethiopian territory.

Meanwhile opposition parties in Ethiopia have accused Egypt of clandestinely working to destabilize the country through an armed confrontation with neighbouring Sudan.