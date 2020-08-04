International › APA

Happening now

Nile nations resume talks over Ethiopian dam

Published on 04.08.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt this week resumed talks to resolve nearly a decade long dispute over the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.Water and Irrigation ministers of the three countries are taking part in the African Union led talks which were held online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual meeting was also attended by officials from the African Union and South Africa, the current chairman of the continental bloc.

Officials from the U.S. and the European Union were also in attendance at the talks which came after Ethiopia finalized the first phase of illing the controversial dam.

Monday’s talks also came a day after tens of thousands of Ethiopians flooded the streets of Addis Ababa, in a rally to celebrate the first stage of filling Gerd’s reservoir.

The negotiation will continue for the coming two weeks with a combination of trilateral ministerial meetings, expert working group meetings, and sessions with experts and observers.

Ethiopia has reaffirmed its fair and reasonable position on River Abay (Nile) that the dam will generate power to millions of its citizens who are left out of access to electricity, help bring them out of poverty and also create regional economic integration in the region and beyond.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top