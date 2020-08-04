Nile nations resume talks over Ethiopian dam

Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt this week resumed talks to resolve nearly a decade long dispute over the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.Water and Irrigation ministers of the three countries are taking part in the African Union led talks which were held online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual meeting was also attended by officials from the African Union and South Africa, the current chairman of the continental bloc.

Officials from the U.S. and the European Union were also in attendance at the talks which came after Ethiopia finalized the first phase of illing the controversial dam.

Monday’s talks also came a day after tens of thousands of Ethiopians flooded the streets of Addis Ababa, in a rally to celebrate the first stage of filling Gerd’s reservoir.

The negotiation will continue for the coming two weeks with a combination of trilateral ministerial meetings, expert working group meetings, and sessions with experts and observers.

Ethiopia has reaffirmed its fair and reasonable position on River Abay (Nile) that the dam will generate power to millions of its citizens who are left out of access to electricity, help bring them out of poverty and also create regional economic integration in the region and beyond.