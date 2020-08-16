Nile nations resume talks over massive hydro-electric dam

Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan on Sunday resumed tripartite Talks over the massive hydro-electric dam which Ethiopia is building on Nile.The AU-led virtual meeting involved Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Water Affairs of Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance held starting from today in the afternoon.

Observers from the African Union, European Union and the US along with experts from AU are participating in the virtual meeting continued today.

The meeting is expected to pass directives that demand continuation of the tripartite talks over GERD, according to Spokesperson Office of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement two weeks ago, Ethiopia said both Egypt and Sudan had requested the meeting’s adjournment, as they consider its version of guidelines and rules on the dam’s filling submitted on 24 July.

Dina Mufti, Spokesperson for Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that his country was unwilling to sing any legally binding water agreement.

‘Ethiopia will not sign any binding agreement compromising the needs of the future generation, and depriving itself from carrying out other development projects on the Abbay River [Blue Nile],’ Mufti said.

The current round of negotiations, which started on August 16, 2020, is being observed by the AU Assembly Bureau, alongside representatives from AU member states, the US, and the European Union (EU).