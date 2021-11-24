NIMASA, Korea Coast Guard sign cooperation agreement

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Korean Coast Guard (KCG) have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in the area of maritime safety and security.The Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, signed on behalf of NIMASA, while the Director, International Affairs and Intelligence Bureau of KCG signed for his agency.

According to local media reports, the MoU signed on Tuesday in Lagos provides a framework for NIMASA and the Korean Coast Guard to develop, coordinate and monitor the implementation of maritime security and safety between the two organisations.

“The relationship between Nigeria and Korea spans over many decades. This MoU, which started with a statement of intent in 2018, is designed to reinforce the commitment of both countries to grow bilateral trade through maritime,” Dr. Jamoh said.

Jamoh also called on the Korean Government to support Nigeria’s quest for election into the council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) during the elections scheduled for the first week of December in London.

In his remarks, Kang said: “We are impressed with Nigerian government commitment to safety and security in Nigerian waters and the Gulf of Guinea. We shall convey your message seeking support for return to the council at the IMO to our home country based on conviction.”

He expressed optimism that the MoU will assist in addressing some security issues in the Nigerian maritime domain.

“There are a lot of concerns in the Gulf of Guinea, especially with piracy and illegal fishing. We hope by signing this MoU, these challenges and others will be resolved,” he said.

The reports added that the MoU, which is for an initial period of five years and will be automatically renewed for another five years, covers capacity building, information sharing, search and rescue liaison and establishment of hotlines for direct communication at all times.