Nine cases reported in latest Zimbabwe typhoid outbreak

Published on 22.07.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

At least nine cases of typhoid have been recorded in one of the suburbs of Zimbabwe’s capital Harare amid fears of another outbreak of the waterborne disease that has regularly visited the southern African country over the past two decades.According to online news agency 263Chat on Wednesday, the typhoid cases have been reported in Harare’s Sunningdale working class suburb.

Local government councillor for the area, Hammy Madzingira, attributed the outbreak to continuous sewer bursts in the suburb.

“We are having a problem were sewer pipes have been bursting and at the same time water cuts which makes residents vulnerable,” Madzingira is quoted as saying.

This is the latest of a string of outbreaks of a disease contracted by drinking or eating contaminated food or water. 

It is caused by bacteria called Salmonella paratyphi that is deposited in water or food by a human carrier and are then spread to other people in an area.

The last typhoid outbreak was reported two years ago when more than 1,600 cases were reported between September 2018 and January 2019.

