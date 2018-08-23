Nine missing after Liberia canoe tragedy

The latest reports from Wednesday’s canoe accident in Liberia’s Gben River have confirmed that nine people including students are now missing, feared dead.The canoe capsized in the river near Dolo Town in Lower Margibi County, north-central Liberia.

According to the reports by journalists who visited the scene, a total of 15 people were on board the canoe when it capsized while trying to cross over to the Smell – No-Taste area in lower Margibi County, but only six have been rescued.

The six people rescued from the capsized canoe are currently undergoing treatment at a local health center in Lower Margibi County.

An eyewitness told local journalists in the area that the victims were mostly students who were crossing to Dolo Town to do their school registration for the upcoming academic year.

Locals are said to be in tears over the fates of their relatives who were on the canoe and who are not among those rescued.

Meanwhile, the City Mayor of Unification Town, Samuel Berrien, has ordered the closure of all crossing points within the city limits until the dry season.

Mayor Berrien said he was taking the action in the wake of the accident to prevent a recurrence of what he called an “unfortunate situation”.