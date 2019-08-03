Nine soldiers detained after Sudanese student killings

Sudan’s military rulers on Friday said nine soldiers believed to have been invovled in killing of 10 protesters including schoolchildren last week.A spokesperson of the Transitional Military Council,Gen, Shams -aldeen Kabashey told a press briefing in Khartoum that the soilders in question have been dismissed from the army and will be tried over the killings.

He pointed that a military committee of investigators was set up and visited the scenes of the killings.

He said they found that seven soliders of Rapid Support Forces involved in the deadly crackdown at El-obeid city and two others in Tuesday’s disturbances in Khartoum.

On Monday six protesters including four students were shot death during a large student protests in El-obeid city, north Kordofan over the rising costs of bread and transportation.

The killings fueled further outrage as students all over Sudan took to the streets the following day in solidarity with their fallen colleagues and to demand justice.

The authorities have since sht down all schools across Sudan.