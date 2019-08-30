Nine year old girl succumbs to Ebola in Uganda

A nine year confirmed imported case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Uganda’s Kasese district has died.The 9 year old female of Congolese origin traveled from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with her mother to seek medical care in Uganda.

According to Uganda’s ministry of health the child was identified by the Point of Entry screening team with symptoms including high fever, body weakness, rash and unexplained mouth bleeding.

A blood sample was drawn immediately and sent for testing at the Uganda Virus Research Institute and confirmed positive for Ebola virus yesterday.

She was placed under isolation at Bwera Ebola Treatment Centre where she died this morning.

According to the father of the deceased, his wife is still being monitored at the treatment unit at Bwera Hospital.

This is the fourth confirmed Ebola case in Uganda since the outbreak was reported in neighboring DRC in August 2018.

Three cases were confirmed in July in Kasese district and they all succumbed to Ebola

As of August 6, a total of 2,781 Ebola cases have been reported in DRC. 1,866 cases have so far died while 94 probable cases are being monitored.

Uganda’s Ministry of Health with support from Partners have dispatched a Rapid Response Team to Kasese to support the district teams to continue with the various activities including; case management, community engagement, contact tracing, psychosocial support and vaccination among others.

Uganda’s Ministry of Health has re-echoed its call to the general public to cooperate with the Health workers, immigration and Security officials to ensure effective screening at all entry points to prevent the spread of Ebola to other parts of the country.

Ebola, a hemorrhagic fever is a highly infectious virus that causes fever, body aches, and diarrhea, and sometimes bleeding inside and outside the body.

CN/ /APA