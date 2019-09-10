NLNG grants overseas post-graduate scholarships to 12 Nigerians

The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has awarded post-graduate scholarships to 12 Nigerians to pursue Master’s degrees in high-ranking universities in the United Kingdom (UK).The scholarships were awarded at the second edition of NLNG Scholars Day, in commemoration of the company’s interventions in education on Monday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in south-eastern Nigeria.

A statement by the NLNG Ltd on Monday noted that the Nigerian gas company offers post-primary, undergraduate and post-graduate scholarships to students in her host communities and across the country.

It added that the post-graduate scholarship scheme was launched to grow a pool of dedicated professionals to bridge the specialist skills gap, in line with the company’s vision of helping to build a better Nigeria.

“The scholarship is fully funded and administered by NLNG,” the statement said.

Speaking at the event, Eyono Fatayi-Williams, NLNG’s general manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, noted that the NLNG has recorded tremendous success in human capacity development, especially through scholarship programmes and other initiatives.

“The progressive increase in the number of students who apply and qualify for our three tier scholarship schemes comprising the Post-Primary, the Undergraduate and our Overseas Post Graduate Scholarship schemes indicate that our focus on supporting education at all levels is a right decision which is yielding positive results.

“Through the award of this Overseas Post Graduates Scholarship to deserving beneficiaries today, NLNG provides opportunity for these young Nigerians to acquire specialised education in top universities in the UK,” she said.

Fatayi-Williams also said that the company celebrates 20 years of successful operation, and 30 years anniversary of incorporation, adding: “NLNG has good reason to celebrate its success as a business. Our achievements are an assurance to our host communities and the nation at large that we are committed to the realization of our vision of helping to build a better Nigeria.”

The scholarship, according to her, covers tuition, accommodation, living expenses and travels, and is valued between N6 million and N11 million for each scholar, depending on the field of study.

NLNG is owned by four shareholders, namely, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, 49%, Shell Gas B.V. (25.6%), Total Gaz Electricite Holdings France (15%), and Eni International N.A. N.V. S.àr. l (10.4%).