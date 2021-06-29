Nnamdi Kanu arrested, rearraigned in Abuja court

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, who had been declared wanted by Nigerian authorities, was on Tuesday rearraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja for treason and other offences.Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Mr. Abubakar Malam, told a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja that Kanu was placed in the custody of the Department of State Services, following the orders of Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Kanu’s re-arraignment comes after he was re-arrested by the Nigerian authorities and brought back to the country.

Mr. Malami said that Justice Nyako granted the application for the accelerated hearing of his trial to July 26 and 27 as against the earlier adjourned date of October 20.

Kanu, who is facing charges of treason, was on October 2015, arrested by the Nigerian authorities on an 11-count charge bordering on “terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.”

He was granted bail on April 2017 for medical reasons.

But Kanu fled the country in September 2017 after an invasion of his home by the military in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, in Abia State in south-eastern Nigeria.

Local media reports quoted the Minister as saying that Kanu had, upon jumping bail, been accused of engaging in subversive activities that include inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcasts against Nigeria and Nigerian State and institutions.

“Kanu was also accused of instigating violence especially in the Southeastern Nigeria that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, para military, police forces and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authorities,” the Minister added.