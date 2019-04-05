NNPC boasts of enough petrol in depots

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says there is enough petroleum products stock in 55 depots across the country.Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, spokesman of the NNPC advised motorists and other product consumers in Abuja on Friday not to engage in panic buying.

He said that 23 depots in Lagos, seven in Port Harcourt, 11 in Warri, six in Calabar and eight in Kaduna were fully stocked with white products.

He added that two vessels of 50 million litres of petrol would arrive the shores of Nigeria every day from Friday, April 5th.

Ughamadu assured Nigerians of an eventful Easter period just as the just ended Yuletide.

He further cautioned depot owners or terminal operators not to sell petrol above the official ex-depot price of N133.28k per litre and advised petroleum products marketers not to sell the product above N145 per litre.

“The subsisting ex-depot petrol price of N133.28k per litre is consistent with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency’s (PPPRA) template and should be adhered to,” he said.

He advised Nigerians to remain vigilant and volunteer information to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the Industry regulator or to any law enforcement agency around them, on any station which sells petrol beyond N145 per litre.