NNPC maintains leading position as largest gas supplier to power sector

Published on 28.06.2019 at 21h21 by APA News

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has maintained its lead as the

largest supplier of gas to the Nigerian power sector, the Group Managing Director,

of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, has said.

Baru said at the inauguration of a compendium produced by the Corporate Services

Directorate of the NNPC in Abuja on Friday that the feat was attributable to the

effective management strategy adopted by the current leadership of the corporation.

A statement by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division,

Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, said that Baru stated that the NNPC was on the part of sustainable

growth with a number of critical projects that would impact the Industry value chain.

Baru expressed satisfaction at the level of achievements recorded through the 12 Business

Focus Areas (BUFA), a strategy guide adopted by NNPC Management under his purview,

noting that the expected results of today’s effort would surpass current milestones.

“NPDC production has grown in leaps and bounds; NNPC is now the largest gas supplier

to the power sector and steady progress is being made on frontier exploration with the

spud-in of Kolmani River-II Well,” he said.

Baru said that with the taming of security challenges and the commencement of the

rehabilitation of the refineries and pipeline depots across the country, the corporation

was on the right track to continue to add value to the national economy.

“Security challenges that had hampered exploration and production activities have been

tamed; new business models have been developed across NNPC businesses, leading to

phenomenal boosts in productivity and lessening of cash calls burden on government, achieved

through alternative funding arrangements we developed,” he said.

In his address at the occasion, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Malam Isa

Inuwa, who retired from the services of the corporation statutorily today, stated that the

compendium on the activities and achievements of his Directorate was to document

history and processes that will serve as a guide to management.

“We are about deploying frameworks and policies that will enable any management that is

in place to get NNPC to a growth trajectory. From our ISOs, to the building of the best IT

platforms we embarked upon, we are poised to the future just as we are relevant today,” he

said.

He said under his watch as the COO, NNPC’s Corporate Services Directorate had moved

from money spending perspective to a value creating arm of the corporation.

Malam Isa also expressed delight that his leadership of the CS Directorate produced

quality documents that had enabled the NNPC management to achieve strategic goals of

the corporation.