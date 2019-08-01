NNPC promises to extend trade relations with Turkey beyond oil

The state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has expressed its desire to extend Nigeria’s trade relations with Turkey beyond crude oil.The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, told the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Nigeria, Mr. Melih Uluren, who paid him a courtesy visit at the NNPC Towers, Abuja on Thursday that the Turkish national oil company has trade relations with the NNPC.

A statement by the corporation’s spokesman, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, stated that Kyari promised to build on the existing trade relations with Turkish Petroleum.

“We are looking forward to greater cooperation between NNPC and Turkish Petroleum such that we find business in other areas like infrastructure development that both countries will be interested in promoting to the benefit of both countries,” Kyari said.

Speaking earlier, the Ambassador said that his country was eager to deepen economic ties with Nigeria.

He congratulated Kyari on his appointment as the new Group Managing Director of NNPC, stressing that his choice for the position was well thought-out as his reputation as an astute leader was well known in the diplomatic community.