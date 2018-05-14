NNPC reiterates commitment to joint venture deals with int’l oil companies

The state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says that it has kept to the terms of the Repayment Agreement plan of $5.1 billion with international oil companies with respect to the Joint Venture Cash Call (JVCC).Speaking on the corporation’s monthly Financial and Operations report for January 2018, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, said on Sunday in Abuja that the NNPC would pay the $5.1 billion over a five-year period through incremental crude oil production.

According to him, the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FACC) meeting was regularly briefed on this development.

“NNPC has set a repayment plan in place. The key point with the repayment plan was that the arrears would be repaid from incremental production over a five-year period so that base production would be preserved.

“This arrangement was translated into a Repayment Agreement which was further endorsed by the Governors at the National Economic Council and approved by Federal Executive Council,” he said

President Muhammadu Buhari inherited a cash call arrears of $6.8 billion from the previous administrations.

The snub of the agreement by the previous government led the International Oil Companies Joint Ventures (IOC JV) partners to drastically reduce investment in the Nigerian oil sector.

Buhari engaged the IOCs and re-negotiated the cash call arrears down from $6.8 billion to $5.1 billion, saving the country $1.7 billion.

Ughamadu added that that NNPC increased the supply of gas to the power sector by 88.89 percent between January 2017 and January 2018.